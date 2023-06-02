The deadline for students to apply for the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship enrolling in a two- or four-year college or university in the fall has been set for July 1, a news release issued by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) on Thursday read.

The Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship is available to traditional and non-traditional students regardless of their academic status, whether just graduating from high school, currently enrolled in college, enrolling in college for the first time or re-enrolling after a period out of college.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

