The gift-giving season is officially upon us so you know what that means – long to-do lists and hours spent looking for that perfect present. But don’t worry, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s (ASL) scratch-off tickets can solve that problem.
Instant tickets make great stocking stuffers and the perfect gift for co-workers, the mailman, that white elephant party or that special someone. The best part is you don’t even have to wrap them. However, while you’re crossing off “get gifts” from your to-do list, remember one important thing – lottery tickets are not for children.
“We urge everyone to remember during the holidays – or anytime for that matter – to give lottery tickets only to people who are 18 years old or older,” said ASL Executive Director Eric Hagler. “We want to help raise awareness regarding the risks of underage lottery play.”
The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery is again participating in the National Responsible Gambling Campaign spearheaded by the National Council on Problem Gambling and the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University.
“Lottery scratch-off tickets have been shown to present a possible gateway to other gambling activities, and as crazy as it sounds, a number of young people report their first gambling experience occurs around 9 to 11 years of age,” Hagler said. “We certainly don’t condone that.”
To help stop children from developing a gambling problem, Hagler encourages adults to be active partners in preventing lottery tickets from ending up in the hands of minors.
“If gambling is causing a problem for someone of any age, help is available by calling or texting the 24-hour confidential National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700,” said Hagler.
Have fun this holiday season, play responsibly and good luck with that holiday to-do list.
