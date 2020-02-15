Nearly 50 residents took advantage of Love Court on Valentine’s Day as court officials extended grace to those issued failure-to-appear warrants out of Conway and Faulkner County district courts.
It was the first amnesty program offered for 2020.
Though the turnout was lower from the 2019 Love Court event, District Judge Chris R. Carnahan said he was happy to see residents participating in the program and getting their cases back on track.
“We had about 50 warrants cleared,” he said of Friday’s Love Court. “It’s down from last year, but Conway PD has cut the number of outstanding warrants by a third since then so that probably played a part.”
With help from the Conway Police Department and Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, court officials were able to keep foot traffic moving as offenders appeared before the judge.
“The clerks here did a great job of processing people in and processing out folks with trial dates or setting up payment plans or probation visitors,” Carnahan said. “Officer [Brittani] Little and CPD were great partners to work with on this! [Little] is always prepared but even with the extra volume [Friday], she and the department kept things flowing. The sheriff’s office and the bailiffs did their usual professional job of keeping the building secure and directing the defendants to the right locations.”
One woman traveled from Garland County to participate in the amnesty program, and a local man will soon receive treatment after admitting in open court that many of his cases could be attributed to his addiction to alcohol.
While he initially had a sentence in mind, Carnahan said he changed his mind after listening to the man talk about his struggle.
“One gentlemen presented himself on a charge and while going through his plea, it was discovered that alcohol is a major contributor to his legal troubles spread over several counties,” Carnahan told the Log Cabin Democrat. “I had a sentence in mind and was discussing it with him, when it became apparent he needed more intensive treatment, based upon my training and experience.”
At this point, the district judge asked the man standing before him if he would be willing to participate in inpatient treatment.
“Yes, judge,” the man replied.
“We are going to get him assessed and part of his sentence is follow the recommendations of the screener, and I’m confident that he will get the intensive treatment he needs,” Carnahan said.
Throughout the day, the court addressed failure-to-appear cases along with matters pertaining to contempt of court, traffic violations, Class A misdemeanors and city code violations.
Many of the individuals who appeared for the second annual Love Court had warrants issued against them because they had failed to communicate with court staff about the status of their alcohol education courses and also for failing to complete community service.
Those who had their warrants cleared during the amnesty program avoided jail time, fines relating to the FTA and can now work toward getting their driver’s licenses reinstated.
CPD spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said the department was thankful to those who took advantage of Love Court.
Though the department had hoped for more participation, Woodruff said CPD is “happy to get this number of warrants off the books” and plans to hold more amnesty programs in the future.
