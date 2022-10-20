Libertarian candidate for Arkansas Lieutenant Governor Frank Gilbert defended his past membership in the Oath Keepers, an anti-government extremist group, at Tuesday’s Arkansas PBS debate for Lieutenant Governor candidates at Reynolds Performance Hall on the University of Central Arkansas’ (UCA) campus.

Gilbert said he joined the Oath Keepers around 2012 while he was the Constable for Dekalb Township in Grant County. Gilbert’s membership in the group, which lasted until it expired without renewal, is notable because five Oath Keepers leaders, including the group’s founder Stewart Rhodes, are currently on trial in Washington, D.C., for the part they played in attacking the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.