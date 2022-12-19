Lt. Governor-elect Leslie Rutledge announced her leadership team at the State Capitol while addressing members of the Senate.
Drew Evans will be her chief of staff. Evans currently serves as deputy chief of staff at the attorney general’s office where he manages more than 180 staff and a $19 million budget.
Evans previously served as a senior adviser focusing on legislative affairs, complex policy issues, and communications. He has also managed two of Rutledge’s successful political campaigns.
Evans formerly served as a career law enforcement officer and remains passionate about supporting Arkansas’s law enforcement officers. He is a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas and native of Sheridan. He, his wife, and two children currently reside in Saline County.
Sandy Hall will be the deputy chief of staff. Hall most recently served as the campaign manager and finance director for Rutledge’s successful bid for lieutenant governor.
In November of 2022, Hall became the first hispanic campaign manager to win a statewide race in Arkansas. She previously worked as the deputy director of public affairs at the attorney general’s office where she oversaw the office’s government affairs, community education, and constituent services departments.
Hall, who is bilingual, greatly expanded the attorney general’s Hispanic community outreach throughout the state. Hall is from Texarkana and a graduate of the University of Arkansas-Little Rock. She and her husband have one son and live in Pulaski County.
“Drew and Sandy bring a tremendous amount of experience working on policy initiatives and legislative matters,” Rutledge said. “They are both passionate about serving the people of our great State and share my vision to make Arkansas first in education, lower taxes and protecting our constitutional rights.”
Rutledge will be sworn in as the state’s first female lieutenant governor on Jan. 10, 2023.
