Lt. Governor-elect Leslie Rutledge announced her leadership team at the State Capitol while addressing members of the Senate.

Drew Evans will be her chief of staff. Evans currently serves as deputy chief of staff at the attorney general’s office where he manages more than 180 staff and a $19 million budget.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.