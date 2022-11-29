The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council 772 recognized Arkansas Tech University students who received scholarship assistance through its organization this year during a banquet at ATU’s Doc Bryan Student Services Center in November.
The 17 ATU students honored during the banquet were Flavio Arellano of Dardanelle, David Andres Asimbaya Solano of Ecuador, Jaden Avila of Purcell, Okla., Alexandra Flores Lemus of Dardanelle, Justin Fuentes of Russellville, Evalisbeth Garcia Diazbarriga of Conway, Yasmin Garcia of Russellville, Diana Gonzalez of Fort Smith, Noelia Lopez of Little Rock, Nancy Martinez of Danville, Lesly Mendez of Little Rock, Mario Mendez of Dardanelle, Esperanza Montoya Banda of Cabot, Eunice Morales Mora of Russellville, Brandon Ramirez of Rogers, Francisco Valenzuela of Dyess and Alyssa Vega of Russellville. Alessandro Perez, a student at University of Arkansas Community College in Morrilton, was also recognized during the banquet.
