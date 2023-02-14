LULAC, UCA announce 2022-23 scholarship awardees

The League of United Latin American Citizens scholarship recipients are Sanjuana Torres Padron (left), Gabriela Campanur, Jaqueline Mondragon and Ardley Pacheco. Lesly Reyes is not pictured.

 Submitted photo

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) recently announced the recipients of LULAC/UCA 2022-23 scholarships, a news release provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by the university on Friday read.

The undergraduate scholarship winners are Gabriela Campanur, exercise science major; Ardley Pacheco, computer science major; Lesly Reyes, marketing major; and Sanjuana Torres Padron, public relations major. The graduate awardee is Jaqueline Mondragon who is earning a Doctor of Philosophy in physical therapy.

