LULAC, UCA announce 2022-23 scholarship awardees

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) recently announced the recipients of LULAC/UCA 2022-23 scholarships, a news release provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by the university on Friday read.
The undergraduate scholarship winners are Gabriela Campanur, exercise science major; Ardley Pacheco, computer science major; Lesly Reyes, marketing major; and Sanjuana Torres Padron, public relations major. The graduate awardee is Jaqueline Mondragon who is earning a Doctor of Philosophy in physical therapy.
“I am truly honored for receiving the LULAC scholarship because the scholarship values the dedication I have put into my academics, leadership positions and community involvement. Not only that but the scholarship offers support for my future career goal, becoming a physical therapist. This scholarship gives me the opportunity and motivation to continue working,” Campanur said, per the news release.
Student scholarship winners were announced at a recent banquet on the UCA campus. Representatives from LULAC and the Mexican Consulate joined the students, their families and UCA leaders.
“Like many other activities, our in-person LULAC banquet was halted during the pandemic. We had online conferences to present the scholarships last year,” Associate Director of the Office of Diversity and Community Maria Negrete Padron said. “Being back in person allowed the students to meet Consul Adscrito José Aguilar Salazar. It was such an honor to have these officials on our campus to recognize our students.”
The scholarships are awarded based on merit to Latino-American students who have demonstrated a high potential to succeed in college and have earned good grades while attending an Arkansas high school.
