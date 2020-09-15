The League of Women Voters knows that a healthy democracy requires a robust and informed electorate. As the national LWV’s website (www.lwv.org) states, the organization’s goals are to empower voters and defend democracy.
As the national LWV’s website (www.lwv.org) states, the organization’s goals are to empower voters and defend democracy. The League is committed to the proposition that a healthy democracy requires a robust and informed electorate. The League of Women Voters of Faulkner County meets these goals by encouraging voter registration and through non-partisan education. The League's next voter registration drive will be on Sept. 26 at the Faulkner County Library. At this event, the LWV will also make copies of identification for anyone planning to vote absentee.
The League also sponsors educational events. On Sept. 16, the LWV of Faulkner County will host a presentation on 2020 ballot initiatives. The LWV hosts candidate debates and forums where people running for office can express their views and respond to questions. Because the LWV is non-partisan, these debates and forums only take place if every candidate in a contested race agrees to appear. For the League's October meeting, it will host Justice of the Peace candidates. And thanks to the LWV, citizens can also learn about voter registration, candidates and ballots by visiting www.vote411.org.
While the League of Women Voters is non-partisan, the League takes sides on some issues. These positions are based on its mission and on solid research. For example, the League has been at the forefront of major voting rights court cases over the past decade. The League opposes partisan and racial gerrymandering. The League supports limits on super PACs and secret donors of political campaigns.
The League of Women Voters exists at the national, state and local levels, and are proud to have a chapter in Faulkner County. Despite the name, you don’t have to be a resident of Faulkner County — or a woman — in order to join and participate. The group currently meets through Zoom due to pandemic restrictions.
The next meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday when a cooperative extension office representative will speak on ballot initiatives. The League invites anyone to attend. Visit LWVFC’s Facebook page for more information.
