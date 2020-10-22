With early voting underway, the League of Women Voters of Faulkner County offers the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org. This site for election information provides simple, helpful tools to help Faulkner County voters navigate the voting process. VOTE411 provides candidate information, a link to polling place information, and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide.
“Voters in Faulkner County need simple, accessible tools to help them navigate the voting process before Election Day,” John Krebs, League of Women Voters member, said. “VOTE411 is the nation’s premiere online election resource, and the League of Women Voters of Faulkner County has published our voter guide on VOTE411 to serve as a resource for all of Faulkner County voters.”
VOTE411 helps millions of voters each year – many of them young people and first-time voters – learn about candidate stances, look up what’s on their ballot, find their polling place, and more.
The information available is submitted by the candidates themselves, unedited by the League of Women Voters. Most races will be automatically chosen based on your address, but to find out your Justice of the Peace district, go to http://gis.arkansas.gov/Viewer.php.
“The League of Women Voters of Faulkner County is pleased to provide this important, nonpartisan resource to Faulkner County voters,” Karen Baugh said. “We encourage voters to visit VOTE411 to make a voting plan so they are prepared to cast their vote confidently during early voting or on Nov. 3.”
