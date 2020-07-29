The COVID-19 pandemic may have postponed practices and games, but the number of Cedar Hill High School football players committing to universities remains consistent.
This month, Cedar Hill senior safety Brett Lynch verbally committed to the University of Central Arkansas. Cedar Hill is located just south of Dallas, Texas.
“Brett is an exceptional scholar, and he exemplifies what it is to be a Longhorn,” CHHS Head Football Coach Carlos Lynn said.
Lynch (5-foot-9, 165 pounds) is one of five CHHS Football Players who has committed to a college football program. Practices in Texas are on hold until after Labor Day, and games won’t begin until Sept. 24, but Lynch is prepared.
UCA is five hours and 20 minutes from Cedar Hill, which means Lynch’s family and friends will have opportunities to watch him play.
“I love the coaches at UCA – it is a great program,” said Lynch, who plans to study Journalism.
Lynch chose the Bears over UT-San Antonio, Illinois St. and Northwestern St.
Lynch hopes to lead the Bears to the FCS Championship, which is played each January, in the Dallas suburb of Frisco. The Bears have non-conference games at Mississippi (2022) and Oklahoma State (2023).
