The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History in Little Rock will host its ninth Annual Vintage Military Vehicle Show on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the museum announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin on Tuesday. Military vehicles from circa World War I through Desert Storm will be on display behind the museum, located at 503 E. 9th St. in downtown Little Rock’s MacArthur Park. The event is free to the public.
The vehicle show will feature Jeeps and other vehicles from the Arkansas Military Vehicle Preservation Association. Any vehicle may be displayed, so long as it was used by the military in the past. Those wishing to include their vehicles may register on the museum’s website, littlerock.gov/macarthur. The event also features living history performances by WW2 Reenactors of Arkansas and will appeal to those who have an interest in military history, as well as in vintage cars and trucks.
