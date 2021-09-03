Mackey's Catfish 'Keeps it real simple'

Mackey’s Catfish started out as just a pop-up business at fairs and festivals 10 years ago.
Fast forward to present day, and they now have two food trailers, one in Russellville and the other in Conway, and the businesses stay busy on a daily basis.
James Mackey, the original owner of Mackey’s Catfish, has been in business for a decade and as of two years ago, Mackey retired and handed the business down to his grandson, Ethan.
Ethan Mackey, the current owner of Mackey’s Catfish, is 23-years-old and his business is booming. Ethan has just opened up another trailer in Conway as of January because Mackey's popularity is becoming well known.
“I worked with my grandpa when he first opened and we had about 10 customers per day, now we can hardly keep up with our customers because there are so many,” Mackey said.
Originally James Mackey started the business because he had lots of homemade recipes within their family and wanted to share those recipes with people. “He’s just always loved cooking for people and that's why he started,” said Mackey.
The best part about the business to Mackey is that they get to help the community. “We try to help the community as best as we can with fundraisers and things like that. Just being here in this community and helping out,” he said.
When asked if this business is everything he thought it would be when taking it over, Mackey replied: “Yes, it’s grown a lot faster than I ever imagined that it would.”
Mackey’s Catfish serves catfish, chicken and shrimp along with sides like french fries, coleslaw and hush puppies. “We keep it real simple,” he said.
“The most popular dish is the fish platter, it comes with five pieces of catfish, coleslaw, french fries and hush puppies. It is by far the most popular,” he said.
Mackey’s Catfish is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and they are located at 2300 W. Main Street in Russellville.
Commented