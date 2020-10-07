Twentieth Judicial District Carol Crews during cross-examination of murder suspect Tacori D. Mackrell instructed the Pine Bluff man to look directly at jurors and repeat he attacked Elvia Fragstein on July 7, 2018, because the Wooster woman would not give him her vehicle.
“Look at the jury and tell them what Mrs. Fragstein said to you when you asked for her car,” Crews said sternly.
Mackrell looked up from the witness stand and said the Wooster woman told him “no” – that he could not take her vehicle from her.
“I was just acting off impulse,” he said of why he choked the 72-year-old woman.
The 20-year-old murder suspect testified Wednesday that he punched Fragstein multiple times in the face before tying her arms and legs with belts.
Mackrell said that he and his then-16-year-old cousin, Robert L. Smith III, stopped by several stores in the Conway Commons shopping center on July 7, 2018, before they spotted Fragstein shopping in TJ Maxx & HomeGoods and decided they would steal her silver 2013 Honda CR-V.
The 20-year-old Pine Bluff man sat calmly before the court as he matter-of-factly recounted the details leading up to Fragstein’s death.
Mackrell admitted to choking the Wooster woman and said she struggled “for a split second” before he tied her up.
“I felt her go limp in my arms. I didn’t know what that meant … [then] I tied her up with a belt,” he said just after 11:30 a.m.
Though he previously told authorities he last heard Fragstein moaning in pain near “the big rocks” along Interstate 530 between Little Rock and Pine Bluff after kidnapping her, Mackrell on Wednesday said he last heard Fragstein make a sound in Conway.
The Pine Bluff man said he lied to police multiple times about the killing because “this is serious” and he thought it would help his case. The 20-year-old also said he knew where the farmland he and Smith dumped Fragstein’s body was because his father worked there before he died.
Mackrell said he never planned to kill Fragstein the day he went to Conway.
He was high on PCP and had smoked marijuana with his cousin before the two decided to steal Fragstein’s vehicle, Mackrell said.
Several years have passed since Mackrell last traveled past the farmland he dumped Fragstein’s body off at.
After leaving the Wooster woman’s body facedown in a ditch off Gibb Anderson Road in rural Jefferson County, the murder suspect admitted to driving Fragstein’s vehicle around for several days before hiding it behind a family member’s house.
Mackrell, who was 18 years old at the time he allegedly killed Fragstein, said he hid the vehicle because he knew he would be in trouble.
“I knew they [police] were looking for the truck, [and] there’s a missing person,” he said.
The murder suspect also testified that he “contemplated his big mistake” while filling Fragstein’s car up with gas at a Conway gas station before heading back to Pine Bluff on July 7, 2018. Fragstein was lying in the back floorboard while he did this, Mackrell said.
Along with calling Mackrell to the stand, the defense team – attorneys Jeff Rosenzweig and William “Bill” James Jr. – also called two psychologists to the stand to testify on their client’s behalf.
Melissa Dannacher, a clinical psychologist and forensic evaluator for the Arkansas State Hospital, and Brian Simpson, a psychiatrist, were both introduced as expert witnesses.
Simpson said he does not believe Mackrell’s brain was fully developed at 18 years old when the alleged offense occurred. However, both expert witnesses testified that while Mackrell had a conduct disorder, he did not suffer from any mental diseases or defects.
Rosenzweig said that Mackrell was born a “crack baby,” noting his mother had used crack-cocaine while pregnant and that he tested positive when he was born.
The Pine Bluff man was the youngest of his more than 20 siblings.
All of his siblings are 40 years old or older, Mackrell said.
The murder suspect said he felt a lack of supervision in his younger years led to his issues in school and with following rules.
Though his father did not keep a watchful eye over Mackrell when the murder suspect was younger, Mackrell said it “affected [him] pretty bad” when his dad died in 2015. Mackrell’s mother died while he was serving time in the Division of Youth Services.
The defense ultimately rested its case at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday.
The death-penalty trial against Mackrell will resume with closing statements around 10 a.m. Thursday in Faulkner County Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.