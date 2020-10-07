Tacori D. Mackrell admitted to hitting Elvia Fragstein “upside the head” and tying her up with his belt because she refused to give him her vehicle on July 7, 2018.
The 72-year-old Wooster woman was shopping inside TJ Maxx & HomeGoods when Mackrell said he spotted her and decided to steal her vehicle.
“I didn’t know it was going to take place [before going to Conway], but it happened,” he said.
The 20-year-old Pine Bluff man sat calmly before the court as he matter-of-factly recounted the details leading up to Fragstein’s death.
Mackrell admitted to choking the Wooster woman and said she struggled “for a split second” before he tied her up.
“I felt her go limp in my arms. I didn’t know what that meant … [then] I tied her up with a belt,” he said just after 11:30 a.m.
Mackrell said that he knew he’d “messed up” and that he started to punch Fragstein in the stomach because he “freaked out” about what happened.
Smith, his then-16-year-old cousin, “was scared” as he stood outside Fragstein’s silver 2013 Honda CR-V in the parking lot outside the Conway Commons shopping center as Mackrell beat the Wooster woman, according to Mackrell’s testimony Wednesday morning.
The Pine Bluff man said he lied to police multiple times about the killing because “this is serious” and he thought it would help his case. The 20-year-old also said he knew where the farmland he and Smith dumped Fragstein’s body was because his father worked there before he died.
Mackrell said he never planned to kill Fragstein the day he went to Conway.
He was high on PCP and had smoked marijuana with his cousin before the two decided to steal Fragstein’s vehicle, Mackrell said.
After dumping the Wooster woman’s body, Mackrell said he hid the stolen vehicle behind a family member’s house because he knew he would be in trouble.
“I knew they were looking for the truck, [and] there’s a missing person,” he said.
Before calling the murder suspect to the stand, the defense team called Melissa Dannacher, a clinical psychologist and forensic evaluator at the Arkansas State Hospital, to testify about Mackrell’s mental state. Dannacher conducted Mackrell’s fitness to proceed and criminal responsibility evaluations in early 2019.
The clinical psychologist said Mackrell had no mental diseases or defects.
The murder suspect did have a conduct disorder, she said, meaning he did not lack the capability to listen to authority, but it was “a choice not to follow the rules.”
Circuit Judge Troy Braswell dismissed jurors shortly before 12:30 p.m. Mackrell’s testimony will resume shortly after 1:30 p.m. in Faulkner County Circuit Court.
