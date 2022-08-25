Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) volunteers and staff will team up with law enforcement patrols across the country on Saturday for the fourth nationwide “Saturation Saturday.”
The virtual and in-person events highlight impaired driving prevention efforts by law enforcement during the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which launched Aug. 17 and continues through Labor Day.
NHTSA’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, long supported by MADD, helps fund increased impaired driving enforcement, sobriety checkpoints and anti-drunk driving advertising during one of the busiest travel periods of the year. According to recent NHTSA estimates for 2021, more than 12,000 people were killed in drunk driving crashes – the worst year since 2007.
“Hazardous driving behaviors have increased over the past two years amounting to more alcohol-related deaths and injuries on our roads,” MADD National President Alex Otte said. “As we head into one of the busiest weeks on the road and the long Labor Day weekend, MADD joins our law enforcement partners in urging everyone to plan ahead before the first drink. Designate an unimpaired driver, utilize rideshare or call a taxi. There is never an excuse to drive drunk.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sobriety checkpoints reduce drunk driving deaths by 20 percent. Saturation Saturday events will include checkpoints, increased DUI patrols and other enforcement efforts aimed at preventing impaired driving and stopping those who make the wrong choice. MADD staff and volunteers will participate in law enforcement roll calls, checkpoints and other activities to reinforce the lifesaving importance of these traffic safety enforcement activities.
Support for equitable and just high-visibility traffic safety enforcement is one of the key elements of MADD’s Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving, launched in 2006. MADD advocates for funding for NHTSA’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over events, which occur every year in August and December, and Click It or Ticket in May. The other elements of MADD’s Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving include passing laws to require ignition interlocks for all drunk driving offenders, support for advanced drunk driving prevention technology in all new vehicles and taking personal responsibility by using rideshare, public transportation, taxi or designating a non-drinking friend or family member every time plans include alcohol.
