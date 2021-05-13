St. Joseph Elementary School held toad races on Tuesday in conjunction with Conway’s Toad Suck Daze 2021, which is holding smaller events than usual throughout the month.
The school’s winner was “Molly” the toad and her handler, first-grader Audrey Magie.
Both are now qualified to take part in “Jump for Education Race” and the World Championship Races to be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in downtown Conway, the parking lot at the corner of Main and Parkway streets.
Preliminary races begin at 4 p.m.
Audrey is the daughter of Justin and Lindsay Magie of Perryville. Her teacher is Hannah Yrle.
