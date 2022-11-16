Incumbent Democrat State Rep. Steve Magie widened his lead against challenger Republican Trent Minner on Monday when the Faulkner County Election Commission met to review provisional ballots after last week’s election.

At the end of ballot counting on Nov. 8, Magie led Minner by just four votes in the race to become the state representative for District 56, an area which covers much of Conway and extends down beyond Preston. After ballot counting on Monday, Magie’s lead increased to 10 votes with 4,051 total. Minner had collected 4,041 votes, while Howard Heffington, a Libertarian challenger, had collected 273 votes.

