Incumbent Democrat State Rep. Steve Magie widened his lead against challenger Republican Trent Minner on Monday when the Faulkner County Election Commission met to review provisional ballots after last week’s election.
At the end of ballot counting on Nov. 8, Magie led Minner by just four votes in the race to become the state representative for District 56, an area which covers much of Conway and extends down beyond Preston. After ballot counting on Monday, Magie’s lead increased to 10 votes with 4,051 total. Minner had collected 4,041 votes, while Howard Heffington, a Libertarian challenger, had collected 273 votes.
Per the Faulkner County Election Commission, two military ballots still remain outstanding in the race after Monday’s counting of provisional ballots. Despite the close race and neither candidate garnering more than 50 percent of the votes, no runoff will be called as the candidate with the most votes wins in elections for state office during the General Election.
Magie has been running for a sixth term in the State House, having first been elected in 2013.
The Faulkner County Election Commission will meet on Friday, Nov. 18, to certify 2022 General Election results. A hearing will start at 4:45 p.m. for anyone who had their provisional ballot denied by the commission on Monday. Shortly after the hearing, commission members will certify final results. Until then, all results remain final, unofficial.
