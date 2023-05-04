Once the early morning thunderstorms had passed Saturday, the day turned out to be perfect for fishing and the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation’s 5th annual Commissioners’ Cup, presented by XPress Boats, on Lake Hamilton. Brothers Dakota and Dalton Reid, with their dad serving them as boat captain, had the biggest two-person haul of the day — 18.66 pounds with a five-bass stringer — to win the senior division.

The boys attend nearby Magnet Cove High School — Dalton is a senior and Dakota is a sophomore. Among their catch was the biggest bass of the tournament, a 6.8-pound largemouth. Their names will be added to the Commissioners’ Cup and the Big Bass trophies on display at the AGFC’s Little Rock headquarters.

