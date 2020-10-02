Mainstream Technologies announced the hiring of Elijah Chambers as a cybersecurity apprentice. His responsibilities will be dedicated to vulnerability management, which involves scanning for potential cyber risks and providing remediation and/or alerting clients on next steps.
Elijah is a graduate of Central High School where he also participated in the Little Rock School District (LRSD) Excel Program, allowing him to intern at Mainstream for 1 ½ years while taking class. “Elijah’s transition from high school to Mainstream Technologies is an example of what can happen when business and industry partners team up with educators to connect students with high wage, high skilled career opportunities. I’m so proud of Elijah and I am looking forward to following his career in cybersecurity,” Shameka Montgomery, director of Career & Adult Education with LRSD, said.
“The Arkansas Center for Data Sciences (ACDS) and it’s training partner, the American Cyber Alliance, have established this cybersecurity apprenticeship program to support the needs of companies like Mainstream Technologies. The goal is to provide skill development and support for processes to connect new talent, like Elijah Chambers, to the ever-growing demand for cyber skills using a proven apprenticeship model,” Lonnie Emard, apprenticeship director of ACDS, said.
Daniel Weatherly, Mainstream’s director of cybersecurity added: “I am excited to have Elijah transition to a full-time employee for our security unit. The knowledge he gained while interning at Mainstream will allow him to contribute right away.”
