Mainstream Technologies hires Fleming

Mainstream Technologies announced the hiring of Wade Fleming as Managed Services Engineer.
He will be providing support for managed service clients, which can range from simple workstation issues to complex matters related to client servers and network infrastructure.
Wade’s previous experience includes field service technician for 18 months at COMPSYS; Systems Administrator for seven years at Rineco Chemical Industries and Senior Network Analyst for four years at Computer Hut.
Justin Leavell, IT director, said: “Wade brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team that will directly help our clients today.”
