Mainstream Technologies is pleased to announce the hiring of Kyle Sackhoff as a software developer. His responsibilities will include the design, development and deployment of full-stack software solutions.
Kyle most recently shifted from entrepreneurship to the IT sector. In 2016, he founded and operated Round Mountain Coffee shop in Conway for six years. He pivoted to the IT sector in 2022. He received a BS degree in health sciences from UCA in 2013 and received certification for full-stack web development from the Arkansas Coding Academy in 2022. He lives in Conway with his wife and their golden retriever. He likes to watch soccer, read and exercise.
