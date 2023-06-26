Mainstream Technologies announced the hiring of Joseph Martin as a cyber-security analyst. His responsibilities will include assessing security risk levels for clients and assisting them in achieving greater maturity in their security profiles.
Martin was most recently a technical support analyst for Acxiom Corp. after serving as an information technology intern for the Cabot Public School System. He has a bachelor’s degree in computer science with a focus on cybersecurity from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. He lives in and works remotely from Cabot.
