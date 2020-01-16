Mainstream Technologies, Inc. announced it received the MSPAlliance Cyber Verify Risk Assurance Rating for Managed Services and Cloud Providers. Cyber Verify is designed to provide consumers greater transparency and assurance when it comes to the cyber security practices of those providers.
Cyber Verify is based on the Unified Certification Standard (UCS) for Cloud and Managed Service Providers and governed by the International Association of Cloud and Managed Service Providers.
“Today, more than ever, the consumer needs assurance when it comes to matters of cyber security and IT risk. We are honored to award Mainstream Technologies, Inc. with the ‘AAA’ rated Cyber Verify seal and congratulate them on their exemplary display of dedication towards providing one of the highest levels of assurance possible to the consumer,” said Celia Weaver, president of MSPAlliance. “Today, less than 1percent of the global MSP community has achieved a AAA Cyber Verify rating, placing Mainstream Technologies, Inc. in a very elite group of managed service and cloud providers world-wide.”
John Burgess, president and chief security officer of Mainstream, said: “We are proud to receive this independent confirmation of Mainstream’s commitment to the security of our customers’ systems and data. Our customers can take our AAA Cyber Verify rating as further proof of how seriously we take our responsibility as their provider of Managed IT and Managed Security services.”
Cyber Verify Rating System
The Cyber Verify evaluates many different aspects of a company’s service delivery, paying particular attention to security. Cyber Verify evaluates internal service delivery security practices, business continuity of the provider, cyber insurance usage, and many other characteristics, which are important in the evaluation process of customers seeking out professional and secure providers.
Cyber Verify applies the following rating system:
• AAA – evaluates the provider’s cyber security practices on a 3-12 month period of review.
• AA – evaluates the provider’s cyber security practices on a particular day.
• A – evaluates the provider’s cyber security practices based on a thorough and in-depth self-attestation examination.
Cyber Verify must be renewed annually. The Cyber Verify is a first in the industry and specifically designed for outsourced service providers and the customers they service.
