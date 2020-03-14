1665 Diamond Bluff Road, Quitman
6,950 square feet of living space on 4.6 acres of land
5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 2 half baths
Asking price: Recently reduced to $1,095,000
April Findlay, Charlotte John Company, 501-804-4454
High atop a bluff and surrounded by 4.6 acres, this tri-level home offers a tremendous amount of living space and the most amazing view of Greers Ferry Lake.
Offered for sale through the Charlotte John Company, the home is at 1665 Diamond Bluff Road at Quitman. Within the home’s 6,950 square feet of living space, you’ll find some of the most unique features anywhere! These features include an office/guest room with Murphy bed; five full and two half baths; a game room; and even an elevator to provide easy access to the main and lower levels. Other amenities include a separate laundry, dry sauna, security system, three-car garage, sprinkler system, and a storm cellar.
The home’s beautiful façade of brick and stone is perfectly complementary to the wrought-iron accents on doors, windows and fencing. The yard includes custom landscaping and is partially fenced. From the large deck, covered patio and balcony level, your family can relax and just enjoy the views. The in-ground pool and hot tub are ready for entertaining, and a large, finished walk-out basement is totally heated and cooled.
Every aspect of this home is finished with perfection, even things as small as custom crown molding, wood ceiling beams, and the use of slate and wood on the floors. Door facings are arched to add a bit of interest when moving from room to room in the semi-open floor plan. In the Great Room, the awesome views continue, thanks to a massive grouping of windows. The floor plan includes the master bedroom suite and the guest bedroom on the main level, with two more bedrooms on the upper level.
The large chef-style kitchen features light neutral colors used on the cabinets and granite countertops. A center island is the perfect solution for extra food prep space or even a breakfast bar. When it comes to dining, this home has a separate dining room and an eat-in dining area, along with a wet bar for entertaining. Kitchen appliances include a double oven, microwave, gas range, dishwasher, disposal, trash compactor, wall oven, convection oven and refrigerator. The space also has a pantry for extra storage, and the bar fridge also stays with the property.
Other features include:
- Extra insulation on doors and windows.
- Huge gas log fireplace with natural rock surround and built-ins.
- Tankless water heater.
- Several built-ins, including a large area in the dedicated office space.
- Walk-in shower.
- Third-party home warranty.
This home is designed to offer the best lifestyle for you and your family. The asking price of the home was recently reduced to $1,095,000. To arrange for a visit or for more information, please contact April Findlay of the Charlotte John Company at 501-804-4454.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.