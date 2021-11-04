Make a Child Smile (MACS), a charity based in Conway, has opened its annual Angel Tree and are seeking new people to join their “sponsor family.”
The Angel Tree is an annual project put on by MACS where individuals and businesses can sponsor one or more children in need to purchase them gifts for the holiday season.
“We provide each angel with a substantial Christmas, not just one or two things,” Sarah Simone, MACS director, said. “That is important to us, to make sure they get a Christmas like our own kids would get.”
MACS is currently looking for families and businesses to join their sponsor family and people can join in one of two ways – either by sponsoring an individual or multiple angels, or by making a donation to the Angel Tree.
Anyone that wants to sponsor an angel or multiple angels will choose an angel to sponsor and MACS will provide them with each child’s first name, age, clothing and shoe size(s). They will also be provided with a list of wants and needs and will be solely responsible for purchasing that angel’s Christmas gifts.
Gifts will need to be dropped off to a MACS representative or at the MACS business office at Central Baptist College, bagged or boxed and clearly labeled by Dec. 13.
Individuals or Businesses that don’t want to sponsor an Angel but would still like to help out can make a monetary donation to MACS by sending money one of three way: by Cash app to $SarahSimone2516, by Venmo to @Sarah-Simone-2516 or by checks that may be written to Sarah Simone with “MACS Angel Tree” in the memo line and mailed to 16 Caney Hill Rd., Conway, AR 72032 or written to Jason Edwards with “MACS Angel Tree” in the memo line and mailed to 3400 John F Kennedy Blvd. Ste. G, North Little Rock, AR 72116.
“Last year was my first year as director, and I was really uncertain how things would go with the presence of COVID-19,” Simone said. “As more and more Angels were being placed on the tree, I knew I would have to really push to get sponsors if we were going to be able to pull it off. So me and my daughter, Abby, masked up and went door to door throughout Conway to dozens of businesses asking for donations and sponsorships in the evening after work and on the weekends.”
Last year MACS had 275 Angels on their tree and raised $3,500 in cash and received $3,000 worth of items and gift cards from donations.
“There is no way we could have done that without an amazing group of people that we call our ‘sponsor family,” Simone said. “Which, last year, consisted of 39 business sponsors and 87 individual sponsors. This year we anticipate having even more angels than last year which means we will need an even bigger ‘sponsor family’ to make it happen.”
Angels who do not have a sponsor by Dec. 1 will be given gifts bought by MACS themselves using the funds they have gathered throughout the year. Gifts will be delivered on Dec. 15.
“Make A Child Smile believes in community,” Simone said. “To myself, and the rest of the amazing people that make up MACS board, ‘community’ is a sense of support around you from a big group of people that are there for each other, that work together to build a better atmosphere, that are there to lend a hand to your neighbor, to raise each other up – to build each other up. Ultimately, that is MACS’s goal, to just be a positive presence in our community and to help the people in our community in any way that we can. Just to sprinkle a little happiness and be a ray of sunshine. We have all been through hard times and it is important to us that people know they don’t have to endure those hard times alone.”
MACS is also still accepting additions to the Angel Tree. Anyone that would like to place their child or a child they know on the angel tree can message Make A Child Smile’s Facebook Page or contact Sarah Simone at 501-585-0423, Law Office of Jeffrey M. Graham at 501-614-6020, Jason Edwards with The Edwards Agency/Farmers Insurance at 501-214-1171, Abby Sutherland at 501-697-0950 or Billy Simone at 501-504-3951.
