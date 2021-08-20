Make A Child Smile will host a southern-style barbecue fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 28 at Perryville High School to raise money for Jesse Boshears and his family.
Boshears was a football star at Perryville High School, earning numerous prestigious awards and being featured in 501 Life magazine. He played at the University of Central Arkansas for two seasons. In his freshman year, the UCA Bears won the Southland Conference.
In December 2020, he transferred to Arkansas Tech University.
“Jesse has been named on the Dean’s list throughout his college career. He is a volunteer coach at Perryville High School,” the fundraiser organizer said. “Anyone who knows him knows how much joy mentoring youth brings him. His love for Christ and football shines through all those around him. He is a ray of sunshine to many, and many call him friend.”
On June 28, he was diagnosed with the Delta variant of COVID-19. He was admitted to UAMS and released after three days. He returned home on July 2, but his condition deteriorated and he was admitted to Baptist Hospital in Little Rock that same day. He was placed on a high flow machine that was set at 100 percent.
“The following day he was moved to ICU and COVID pneumonia had set in. He was placed on the ventilator on July 18. He was tired but he was not afraid. He knew God was going to be with him and that He would see him through this,” the organizer said. “The following morning the doctors decided to place Jesse on an ECMO machine. This treatment is being used to support critically-ill patients with COVID-19 pneumonia for whom ventilation is insufficient to sustain blood oxygen levels and all other forms of lung support have failed. It works by temporarily drawing blood from the body to allow artificial oxygenation of the red blood cells and removal of carbon dioxide with a machine which then pumps the blood back into the body. This means that Jesse is sedated and paralyzed and the vent and ECMO machines are taking the place of his lungs which will allow his body time to heal so that he will not need the machines.”
Make A Child Smile stepped in to help with the financial burden.
The organization has been selling tickets to drive-through event at 614 S. Fourche Ave. in Perryville and will continue the sales through Aug. 26.
Tickets are $15 and include a barbecue sandwich, coleslaw, chips and cake pops/slice of cake.
To purchase a dinner, cash app $SarahSimone2516 with the ticket holder’s first and last name in the subject line or mail checks payable to Make a Child Smile/Sarah Simone to 16 Chaney Hill Road, Conway, AR 72032 along with a list of names for dinners purchased.
All proceeds will go to the Boshears family.
For more information, contact Sarah Simone, Make A Child Smile director, at 501-585-0423.
