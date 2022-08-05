Make a Child Smile (MACS), a charity based in Conway, will be holding a fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 21 in Laurel Park to raise funds for the charity’s annual Angel Tree.
MACS’ fundraising events are starting early this year in preparation for the Christmas season.
“We are currently looking for vendors to come to our event to provide their service for a small fee towards the charity’s annual angel tree,” Abby Sutherland, a representative with MACS, said. “The vendor who raises the most money will win a plaque displaying their name/company name.”
The types of vendors that MACS is looking for at the event are bounce house owners, snow cone makers, face painters and hair stylists who can provide children with feathers, tinsels and haircuts. MACS is also looking for anyone in general who can provide a kid-friendly service for the community at the event to be vendors.
Currently the event will feature Disney princesses that will interact with the kids, according to MACS’ Facebook page.
Anyone who is interesting in helping out, can message Sutherland at 501-697-0950 or MACS Director Sarah Simone at 501-585-0423.
All money raised will go toward MACS’ annual Angel Tree, which helps families obtain Christmas presents. Last year MACS were able to provide Christmas gifts to about 300 children throughout Faulkner County.
“These presents go far beyond the typical Christmas presents and include food, hygiene products, beds, household essentials, and more,” Sutherland said.
MACS is also currently looking to help a young mother and toddler who recently reached out to MACS asking for assistance with groceries.
“if it’s on your heart to contribute to this young lady and her daughter, please shoot me and inbox or call me on my cell or Abby’s and we will get you details on how to contribute directly to this young lady,” Simone said. “Anything helps and times are so hard right now, it takes a village.”
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
