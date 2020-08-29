Mallettown Church will not have its annual Homecoming events Sept. 6 due to COVID-19 state and federal mandates for large gatherings. The church will have morning worship services beginning at 11 a.m. The church is located three miles east of Springfield in Conway County, just off Highway 124 on Mallettown Road.

