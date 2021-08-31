Mallettown Community Church is unable to have its annual homecoming communal dinner and afternoon services due to the uptick in COVID cases. However, the church will still have its morning worship services at 11 a.m. Sept. 5. Masks will be provided for those who want them.
The church is located three miles east of Springfield, just off Highway 124. It’s on both the national and state registry of historic places. Rev. Mike Jones is the pastor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.