Destiny Lynn Johnson, 15, has been reported missing from Malvern in Hot Spring County, Arkansas State Police announced Thursday afternoon.
The teen was last seen on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 9:17 p.m., at her residence on Big Creek Road in Malvern. Her clothing description is unknown, and she left the residence in an unknown direction of travel. It is also unknown if she was picked up in a vehicle and there is no vehicle description available.
