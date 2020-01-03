Man accused of beating girlfriend faces felony charges

A North Little Rock man is behind bars and facing felony domestic battery charges after reportedly beating his girlfriend and threatening to kill her late Monday night.
Online records show that Jonathan Matthew White, 35, was charged with two Class D felonies – aggravated assault on a family or household member and third-degree domestic battery – after he allegedly yanked his girlfriend out of his vehicle and started beating her.
The woman called 911 shortly before midnight on Dec. 30 from a residence on Matt Abbott Drive saying White had beaten her.
Prior to pulling the alleged victim out of his truck by her hair, White told his girlfriend to take him to get meth.
According to the woman’s statement, she was driving White around in his black Dodge Ram on the night in question because he was intoxicated. At one point, he asked her to take him to get some methamphetamine but instead she “turned down Quail Valley Road to try and stall.”
After she began stalling instead of taking White to get meth, the 35-year-old “became infuriated and told her to pull the vehicle over.”
Before she could pull over, White grabbed a knife and threatened her with it, according to the felony probable cause affidavit filed against White. At one point, the woman said she looked over and saw that White also an axe handle with razor blades sticking out of it with him.
As soon as she pulled over, White “pulled her out of the truck by the hair of her head and began to beat her,” the affidavit states.
White allegedly held the knife to the woman’s throat and “repeatedly told her he was going to kill her” as he punched and kicked at her, according to the woman’s statement.
The woman was “covered with blood” as she spoke to Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chad Pruett, according to the report.
Pruett also noted in his report that there ware patches of the woman’s hair missing. It was clear the woman was “very frightened and in fear for her life,” the affidavit states.
The woman was able to direct authorities to the spot she’d pulled over at when White reportedly began beating her. While at the suspected crime scene, authorities found White’s hat on the side of the road.
An Arkansas State Police trooper pulled over and arrested White.
After arresting the suspect, the trooper noted White had an axe handle that had razor blades on it with him.
Online records show White was booked into the Faulkner County Detention Center at 2:11 a.m. Tuesday.
