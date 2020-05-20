A Conway man accused of forcing a child to perform sexual acts on him in March was ordered on Monday to remain behind bars in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
Sergio Ismeal Olvera, 26, was charged with second-degree sexual assault, sexual indecency with a child and sexually grooming a child after the young girl disclosed the abuse with her mother.
According to a felony probable cause affidavit filed in Faulkner County Circuit Court earlier this week, the young girl first disclosed the alleged abuse with her grandmother. However, the girl told authorities her grandmother instructed her “not to tell her mother” about what happened.
The girl told police that even though Olvera made her pinky promise she wouldn’t tell anyone and her grandmother told her not to say anything to her mother, she decided to tell her mother about the incident “because she did not think it was right to keep that from her,” the affidavit states.
The alleged abuse reportedly happened on March 16 at a family friend’s house.
The girl was at the family friend’s home with her grandmother when she went into Olvera’s room to play Minecraft. The family friend and the grandmother were in another room “with a lot of sewing stuff,” the girl told a forensic interviewer with the Children’s Advocacy Center.
Olvera is the family friend’s son, according to court documents.
The girl and another child were in Olvera’s room when the alleged abuse happened.
According to the girl’s statement, the other child who she referred to as her younger cousin, was playing Minecraft when the 26-year-old repeatedly told her she could touch his genitalia.
When she said “no,” Olvera reportedly grabbed the girl’s left hand and forced her to touch him inappropriately.
In the interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center, the girl told officials that Olvera also had her watch several videos of him masturbating before having her touch him.
According to the affidavit, the young girl was able to act out what Olvera did in the sexually explicit videos and also drew pictures to show what part of Olvera’s body he made her touch and which part of her arm he grabbed.
At the time of the incident, the girl told officials that Olvera briefly pulled away from her and covered himself back with the other child in the room turned around and asked what they were doing, according to the affidavit.
However, the girl said once the other child turned around, the Conway man exposed himself again and proceeded with the inappropriate, sexual contact.
When it was time for the girl to go home on the day in question, the affidavit states that Olvera “made her promise that [she] wouldn’t tell anyone.”
The 26-year-old made the girl pinky promise she wouldn’t tell anyone else about what happened and said that if she did, that would make her a liar, according to the affidavit.
The girl told police the “disgusting stuff” lasted for about three minutes.
District Judge Chris R. Carnahan ordered Monday afternoon that Olvera remain behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
During the first appearance hearing held via video arraignment on Monday, deputy prosecutor Cody Arnold also requested the 26-year-old Conway man be barred from going anywhere near other children.
The district judge approved Arnold’s request and also issued a no contact order that would keep him from communicating with the alleged victim.
“Mr. Olvera, you are prohibited from being anywhere that children might congregate,” Carnahan said.
The 26-year-old Conway man is scheduled to appear next on June 22 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing before Circuit Judge Charles “Ed” Clawson Jr.
