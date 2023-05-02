A individual arrested during Conway Public Schools’ (CPSD) November school board meeting has appealed his 10-day jail sentence for criminal trespassing and failure to disperse.
James Alexander Barnett, 20, was one of three individuals arrested by the Conway Police Department (CPD) at the November meeting, and filed his appeal last Wednesday after receiving his sentence the previous day from District Judge Chris Carnahan. As part of the sentence, the court also banned Barnett from all Conway schools for one year, fined him and ordered him to pay additional costs that reach $650.
Barnett’s father, James Daniel Barnett of Bentonville, reached out to the Log Cabin Democrat by email last week prior to the appeal filing. In that email, he said the jail sentence “will affect his [son’s] education as it runs through finals week, preventing him from finishing term papers and even attending his final tests, much less studying for them.”
James Daniel Barnett described “his [son’s] ‘crime’ as chanting ‘trans lives matter,’” adding “this is what the ‘war on wokeness’ looks like.”
As previously reported in the Log Cabin, Barnett was arrested by CPD officers alongside two other individuals. Per the CPD incident report on the meeting, the three were arrested on a charge of “failure to disperse.” Additionally, the officer’s report of the meeting described how the interruption began, stating that school administration requested the officers remove the protesters from the building after they didn’t stop chanting when they were asked to.
“We began telling them that they had to exit the building after them not responding to several requests, I activated my body camera and began telling them if they did not leave, they would be arrested,” the officer’s report read, adding that some protesters then left but “the rest continued to chant and began interlocking arms.”
When officers attempted to walk the remaining protesters out, some refused “by interlocking their arms and sitting in the floor,” the report read.
“After (an officer) and additional officers arrived, we again tried to reason with them to leave the building or they would be arrested,” the officer’s report read. “After refusing again, officers took three subjects into custody listed in the report. There were two more in the floor who said they would leave and were allowed to walk outside.”
Barnett’s appeal has been sent to 20th Circuit Division 5 Judge Harry Foster. If upheld, Barnett would then serve the 10-day sentence. Per court documents, the prosecuting attorney on the appeal is Conway City Attorney Charles Finkenbinder. Barnett’s defending attorney is Susan Robinson Cross.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.