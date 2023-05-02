A individual arrested during Conway Public Schools’ (CPSD) November school board meeting has appealed his 10-day jail sentence for criminal trespassing and failure to disperse.

James Alexander Barnett, 20, was one of three individuals arrested by the Conway Police Department (CPD) at the November meeting, and filed his appeal last Wednesday after receiving his sentence the previous day from District Judge Chris Carnahan. As part of the sentence, the court also banned Barnett from all Conway schools for one year, fined him and ordered him to pay additional costs that reach $650.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.