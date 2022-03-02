The Conway Police Department arrested a man Tuesday in connection with the deadly shooting at the intersection of Neal and Garland streets over the weekend.
Tyrius Lamont Harris, 24, was booked into the Faulkner County Detention Center at 3:33 p.m. Tuesday, according to online records. No bond amount or attorney was listed for Harris as of Wednesday afternoon.
The charges listed include first-degree murder, terroristic act, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons (a convicted felon), criminal use of a prohibited weapon, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and carrying a concealed weapon.
Police said the “charges stem from the homicide investigation” from Feb. 26.
Officers responded to a shots-fired call at 1:56 a.m. Feb. 26 at 1150 Neal St., according to the CPD’s calls for service log.
“Officers arrived on scene to determine an individual had been shot,” CPD officials previously confirmed.
The gunshot victim, which authorities later identified as 40-year-old David Hood Jr., was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
CPD officials encouraged anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact the CPD Criminal Investigations Division at 501-450-6130.
“Additional information may be released at a later date as this is an ongoing investigation,” Lacey Kanipe, CPD spokesman, said.
