A man was injured in a shooting at a local convenience store Thursday night, the Conway Police Department reported.
Around 10:22 p.m. CPD responded to a reported shooting at Horton’s convenience store on the corner of Harkrider and Fleming streets.
“There was an altercation outside of the store which resulted in a non-life-threatening injury to the victim’s left arm,” CPD officials said in a statement. “The victim and the assailant are familiar with one another, and they have had issues in the past.”
Neither name was released as of press time Friday.
“The victim was taken to Baptist Hospital in response to his injuries and the police are actively investigating the case,” CPD officials said.
The victim’s condition was not immediately available Friday. No further details were provided by press time.
