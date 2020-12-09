A 30-year-old was arrested in connection with the death of a 17-month-old girl.
The Conway Police Department received a call around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday “alerting officers to a case of suspected child abuse that originated in Conway,” CPD spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said in an email.
The officers responded to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock and learned the girl had been brought in with “severe head trauma.” She later died from her injuries.
Detectives interviewed the girl’s mother who said the 17-month-old had been left in the care of Jonathan Chatman for a while and was unresponsive when the mother returned home.
“After questioning [him], Chatman was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder,” Woodruff said. “He is currently in the Faulkner County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing at this time.”
