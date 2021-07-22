One of Faulkner County’s most wanted was found Tuesday hiding in an attic at a residence in Vilonia, according to police.
Christopher Jay Phillips, 33, of Vilonia is accused in multiple felony cases and faces charges including aggravated residential burglary, a Class Y felony; possession of firearms by certain persons, two Class D felony counts and one Class B felony count; possession of a defaced firearm, a Class D felony; third-degree domestic battery, a Class D felony; first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony; fleeing by vehicle or conveyance, a Class A misdemeanor; fleeing on foot, a Class C misdemeanor; theft by receiving, a Class D felony; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; and other pending charges.
The Vilonia man reportedly fled from police three days prior to his Tuesday arrest.
According to one of the felony probable cause affidavits filed against Phillips, authorities went to the Phillips’ family home on Allen Drive in Vilonia on July 17 following “a tip that stolen property was at the address.”
Investigator Chad Pruett went to the Allen Drive residence on July 17, where he spoke with a woman who “was in the yard doing some cleaning.”
The investigator noted in his report that he decided to talk with the woman because Phillips is typically armed and was a suspect in a camper theft.
The woman “was shaking and her voice trembled” as she told police Phillips fled into the woods, according to the report. The woman also confirmed Phillips was “always armed with a 357 pistol.”
According to the report, the woman is pregnant with Phillips’ child and had “deep bruising” on one of her arms. When asked about the bruises, the woman told authorities Phillips “beat her with the handle of his 357 pistol” after she refused him a sexual act.
Authorities later received a tip that Phillips was staying at either a residence on Spradlin Drive or on Blair Drive. The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the U.S. Marshals Service, Arkansas State Police and the Conway Police Department to search for Phillips at both locations.
Online records show that authorities were given the OK to search the residence on Blair Drive, where they found a woman “hiding behind a mattress.” The woman, Amanda Keen, reportedly had several warrants issued against her.
Phillips reportedly hid in the attic and refused to come out for the police.
According to the affidavit, officers on scene told Phillips to reveal himself or they would deploy a K-9 in the attic. Officer Richard Shumate eventually went into the attic with his K-9. Phillips refused to put his hands in the air and struggled to get away from police.
At one point during the struggle, Phillips reportedly attempted to take a deputy’s Taser and one of the officers “fell half way through the attic ceiling.”
Phillips was ultimately arrested on scene and was booked into the Faulkner County Detention Center at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday.
“He is also the subject of several additional ongoing investigations at this time,” according to a FCSO news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.