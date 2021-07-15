A central Arkansas man is wanted on a charge of harassment after multiple women reported that he followed them and asked to touch their feet.
Court records show that an arrest warrant was issued July 8 for Brian Dale Reams, 32.
Reams is suspected of harassing women on at least three occasions at stores in Conway.
A woman told police in September that a man with no arms followed her around Walmart at 1155 Skyline Drive and told her she had pretty feet, a police report stated. The man also asked her if she enjoyed having people touch her feet.
The woman contacted a store manager for help. The manager walked her to her vehicle because of safety concerns.
The woman told police that the man later found her on social media and began harassing her online.
A second woman reported in June that she'd been harassed at the same Walmart by a man with the same description. She said an armless man followed her around the store, complimented her feet and asked if he could touch or massage them, according to the report. She said the man was wearing a face mask that had "Brian" written on it.
Store employees had also escorted that woman to her vehicle after she became too frightened to continue shopping, according to the report.
A third woman reported being harassed in March at Kroger at 855 Salem Road. She said an armless man approached her from behind, stood very close to her and said he wanted to see her feet, according to a police report. The woman said no and walked away, but the man followed her.
The woman said she found a Facebook post from someone else who'd been harassed by the man. She identified him as Reams after viewing screenshots of his Facebook account.
"Recently, several women reported to police that a man harassed them while they shopped at local stores. Because these women had the strength to report, other reports have surfaced about the same individual," City Attorney Charles Finkenbinder said. "Because these women made the report, other women will be safe. If you’re made to feel unsafe, please make the report."
Reams was not listed on the Faulkner County jail roster as of Thursday afternoon.
Harassment is a Class A misdemeanor.
Media partner KATV contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.