A Little Rock man has been sentenced to 300 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. United States District Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced Bradley Clayton Walker, 39, to the 25-year term of imprisonment Wednesday. Judge Miller also sentenced Walker to five years of supervised release.

In January 2021, Walker shot a man in Bryant in the chest and fled the scene in a white Chevrolet pickup truck. Law enforcement identified the vehicle as belonging to Walker, and officers waited near Walker’s home. At the time of the shooting, Walker lived in Conway. Walker saw the officers and fled. Driving over 80 miles per hour through residential neighborhoods in Conway, Walker continued into Perry County, where he was ultimately stopped and taken into custody.

