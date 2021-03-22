A witness to a shooting at a Little Rock park Sunday told police that a man carrying an AK-47 rifle opened fire, according to a police report.
One person was injured in the shooting at Murray Park at 5900 Rebsamen Park Road. The witness said a man carrying an AK-47 rifle walked up to a gray Chevrolet sedan at the park and started shooting about 6:25 p.m., according to the report. The witness said someone in the Chevrolet returned fire.
A man identified as David Chubbs was injured in the shooting. A friend of Chubbs drove him to nearby Whole Hog Cafe on Cantrell Road, where they called police, according to the report. Chubbs was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment.
Police reported that they found a spent projectile in the front seat of the vehicle where Chubbs had been sitting.
The man with the rifle was described as Black and wearing khaki pants. A more detailed description was not available.
It was the second straight weekend someone was shot at a Little Rock park. Ja'Aliyah Hughes, 10, was fatally shot March 13 at Boyle Park, a recreational area north of West 36th Street near the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Police do not believe she was the intended target in the shooting.
Eric Hall Jr. and Ladarius Burnett, both 18 years old, were charged in the killing.
Media partner KATV contributed to this article.
