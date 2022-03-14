Oak Grove Cemetery, Conway’s historic cemetery located on Bruce Street, has a new map sign located near the gazebo.
The map sign was dedicated in a ceremony on Saturday. The purpose of the sign is to help families locate the burial locations of their loved-ones, as well as assisting the cemetery manager, monument companies and funeral directors.
Funds to pay for the sign were donated by members of the William Carroll and Mary Elizabeth Seay White family. The Whites began their life together on a farm south of Conway. They eventually moved into Conway on Robins Street. William became the farmer and maintenance director for Arkansas State Normal School (now the University of Central Arkansas). Because of this, many of his children were able to go to college and several became teachers.
Members of the family were in attendance Saturday for the dedication, along with Oak Grove Cemetery Board members and Mayor Bart Castleberry.
