A free virtual workshop teaching authors how to create a marketing plan for their books will be May 9, hosted by author coach and Conway native Kim McPherson in partnership with Eden Books.
Book sales are a nearly $26 billion industry in the United States, which means there’s great potential for aspiring authors, as well as pressure to stand out amongst a crowd of other authors.
To help authors avoid launching their books to crickets, McPherson and her company, Best Seller Bound, teamed up with Eden Books, an online publishing platform, to equip authors with the tools they need to market their books and grow their readership.
Teaching workshops on writing and selling books is nothing new for McPherson, as she has taught classes locally in Conway and Little Rock. This new partnership will allow her to connect with authors across the country.
For McPherson, the decision to work with Eden Books was an easy one. Eden Books is an online romance bookstore, and McPherson began her writing career in 2014 as a romance author.
Writing under her pen name, Kassandra Klay, McPherson has written and published 13 books and stories, eight of which are currently available for purchase.
McPherson added “author coach” to her job description in 2019 and founded Best Seller Bound when she saw the need for someone who could serve as a trusted advisor to aspiring and published authors.
“When I started writing books, I had no idea what I was doing,” McPherson said. “Unfortunately, I made so many mistakes; mistakes I still pay for today.
“I remember saying over and over to myself, ‘I wish there was a playbook for writing, publishing, promoting, advertising and launching your book.’ There wasn’t, so I made my own because I didn’t want other writers’ careers to suffer because they made the same mistakes I did.”
Even though today’s technology provides more opportunities than ever for authors, McPherson said there are also increased risks of falling for predatory publishing practices. Beyond that, it’s more important than ever to have an effective marketing strategy, so your books stand out in a crowded market.
Robyn Crawford, founder and CEO of Eden Books said helping authors learn to market themselves effectively is a win-win for authors and readers alike.
“By helping authors recognize the value of their small business and to help them grow, not only will they gain a larger customer base, but readers get to meet fantastic, new-to-them authors and stories,” Crawford said.
The May 9 workshop is just the beginning of the collaboration between McPherson and Eden Books. More workshops and other projects are in the works and will be announced soon.
McPherson and Eden Books will host the “Market Your Books with Kim McPherson” digital workshop on May 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST. A link to register for the event can be found at BestSellerBound.com. For more information, contact McPherson at hello@bestsellerbound.com.
