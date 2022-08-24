A Marmaduke woman who fraudulently obtained more than $96,000 in Social Security Administration funds was sentenced yesterday afternoon for making false statements to the United States government. United States District Court Judge Lee Rudofsky sentenced Tammy Jean Hogan, 58, to five years of probation with one year to be served in home confinement. Judge Rudofsky also ordered Hogan to pay a $9,600 fine and $96,397 in restitution as well as perform 400 hours of community service.
In February 2020, a referral to the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General (OIG) Cooperative Disability Investigations Unit alleged that Hogan, who served as representative payee for her husband, was concealing numerous properties the couple owned from 2009 through 2021. Investigation revealed that Hogan intentionally concealed household income and resources in order to maintain her husband’s eligibility from August 2009 through March 2021, resulting in $96,397 being paid to Hogan.
