Prosecutors have formally filed charges against a Conway man accused of killing his mother earlier this year, Arkansas Twentieth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews confirmed to the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday.
Raymond Martin Jr., 49, faces one count of capital murder, one count of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and one count of abuse of a corpse in the death of 68-year old Nancy Glover-Warren, court documents filed at the Faulkner County Circuit Court on Aug. 25 stated.
On Monday, Martin had a status hearing in the court of Judge Troy Braswell, the same judge who reversed a lower court ruling and approved public defender status for Martin on Aug. 14. Braswell set Martin’s next court date for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 11.
Crews told the Log Cabin the next hearing will serve as Martin’s formal arraignment. Court documents state that the Sept. 11 hearing will also involve “status of charges,” the same term used for Martin’s Aug. 14 hearing.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin, the Aug. 14 hearing was originally set to serve as Martin’s plea and arraignment, but was changed to a status report on Aug. 8. In discussion with Braswell on Aug. 14, prosecutors said the state still needed two to three weeks to review Martin’s case.
Martin asked Braswell if he could make a statement before the court at the Aug. 14 hearing, but the judge reminded him he had a right to remain silent and anything he said could be used against him. After a representative from the Public Defender’s Office advised Martin not to give a statement, he did not speak.
Martin remains in custody at the Faulkner County Detention Center without bond.
Background
Officers first discovered Warren’s body on July 6 in a stand-up freezer in her home on Zachary Trail, over two months after they believe Martin killed her on April 19. After the discovery of her body, Martin “admitted to causing Nancy’s death,” a detective investigating the case wrote in an affidavit filed at the Faulkner County Circuit Court last month.
Investigators have accused Martin of covering up the act by creating an elaborate story that Warren retired and moved to Hawaii. Through text messages and social media, Martin allegedly kept up the story for months, sending messages to family members and friends posing as her and even posting on her Facebook page.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, on July 5, the story of Warren’s move to Hawaii fell apart. One of Warren’s friends notified the CPD that she texted them saying she was reading on a beach. When the friend asked for a picture of the beach, Warren sent back an image that was later determined to be “an edited image of a beach in Hawaii from a news article,” the detective stated.
Investigators executed a search warrant for the location of Warren’s cellphone after the July 5 text exchange. The location data obtained from the warrant indicated the Zachary Trail property. A day later, detectives executed a warrant on the property and found Warren’s body.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
