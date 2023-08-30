Prosecutors have formally filed charges against a Conway man accused of killing his mother earlier this year, Arkansas Twentieth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews confirmed to the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday.

Raymond Martin Jr., 49, faces one count of capital murder, one count of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and one count of abuse of a corpse in the death of 68-year old Nancy Glover-Warren, court documents filed at the Faulkner County Circuit Court on Aug. 25 stated.

