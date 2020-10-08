Faulkner County Clerk Margaret Darter said that masks will be strongly encouraged but not required at vote centers throughout the county during early voting and on Election Day.
“[We] cannot infringe on a person’s right to vote,” Darter said.
Early voting starts Oct. 19. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays Oct. 19-30; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24 and 31; and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at seven vote centers throughout the county.
“The Election Commission has added another early voting location at Agape Community Church at 1423 Ingram St.,” Darter said. “This will also be an additional polling location on Election Day. We will not have Peace Lutheran or Grace United Methodist this year.
“The Election Commission will send extra machines and workers to UCA and [the] McGee [Center]. Roving will be at Conway Regional Medical Center in their new OB-Gyn building on Oct. 21 and 22 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.”
Early voting locations:
Faulkner County Courthouse, 801 Locust St. in Conway.
Faulkner County Library, 1900 W Tyler St in Conway.
Agape (ACTS), 1423 Ingram St. in Conway.
Greenbrier City Events Center, 5 Lois Lane in Greenbrier.
Mayflower City Hall, 2 Ashmore Drive in Mayflower.
McGee Sports Center, 3800 College Ave. in Conway.
Conway Regional Medical Center (roving), 2302 College Ave. in Conway.
Vilonia First Baptist Church, 1206 Main St. in Vilonia.
Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 21 vote centers across the county on Election Day, Nov. 3. An eligible Faulkner County voter can vote at any vote center, regardless of their address.
Election Day locations:
Agape (ACTS) Church at 1423 Ingram St. in Conway.
Bethlehem Baptist Church at 506 Highway 225 West in Greenbrier.
Don Owen Sports Complex at 10 Lower Ridge Road in Conway.
Copperas Springs Baptist Church at 336 Highway 25 North in Guy.
Damascus City Hall at 5 Broadway St. in Damascus.
Enders Community Center at 1098 Highway 107 North in Quitman.
Friendship Baptist Church at 767 Rocky Point Road in Conway.
Greenbrier City Events Center at 5 Lois Lane in Greenbrier.
Holland City Hall at 18 Lodge Drive in Holland.
Mayflower City Hall at 2 Ashmore Dr. in Mayflower.
McGee Sports Center at 3800 College Ave. in Conway.
Mt. Gale Baptist Church 8 W. Brannon Drive in Conway.
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church at 6 Garland Springs Road in Mt. Vernon.
Naylor United Methodist Church at 850 Highway 36 in Vilonia.
Pickles Gap Baptist Church at 2 Pickles Gap Road in Conway.
Springhill Baptist Church at 25 Highway 287 in Greenbrier.
True Holiness Saints Center at 198 Highway 286 East in Conway.
Vilonia First Baptist Church Life Center at 1206 Main St. in Vilonia.
Wooster First Baptist Church, 68 Church Circle in Wooster.
University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
Hendrix College in Conway.
Sample Ballots for Faulkner County are available at https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/voterview.
Anyone with questions can call the county clerk’s office at 501-450-4909.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.