Local attorney Lorie Mason Jordan officially announced her intent to run for district court judge for the Ninth State District, Division Two. Residents of Faulkner and Van Buren counties, served by the Ninth State District, may cast their ballots for the upcoming election in the spring of 2024.

Lorie Mason Jordan has practiced law since 2009. She established her law firm, Mason Law Firm & Associates, PLC, in 2014. Prior to going into private practice, she gained invaluable experience working with the juvenile division for the 20th Judicial District circuit court (Faulkner, Van Buren and Searcy counties), Arkansas Legal Services, and served as a Deputy Public Defender in Faulkner County.

