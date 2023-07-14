Local attorney Lorie Mason Jordan officially announced her intent to run for district court judge for the Ninth State District, Division Two. Residents of Faulkner and Van Buren counties, served by the Ninth State District, may cast their ballots for the upcoming election in the spring of 2024.
Lorie Mason Jordan has practiced law since 2009. She established her law firm, Mason Law Firm & Associates, PLC, in 2014. Prior to going into private practice, she gained invaluable experience working with the juvenile division for the 20th Judicial District circuit court (Faulkner, Van Buren and Searcy counties), Arkansas Legal Services, and served as a Deputy Public Defender in Faulkner County.
Now, in addition to running her own practice and vigorously representing her clients, Lorie Mason Jordan goes the extra mile by serving on the Conway School Foundation Board, the Arkansas Supreme Court Practice Committee, and the Criminal Justice Task Force on Offender Court Costs and Collections (appointed by former Gov. Asa Hutchinson in 2021).
Born and raised in Conway, Lorie and her sister (Nasha Seawright Scott) are the daughters of Henry Mason, Jr. and Wilma Mason. Lorie’s father, Henry Mason, Jr., retired in 2022, after an incredible 42-year career with Conway Corporation. Wilma Mason, Lorie’s mother, retired after a successful 35-year career with Acxiom. Living a life of integrity, working hard and serving the community are values that were instilled in Lorie throughout her childhood.
“At a very young age, I remember feeling immense admiration and respect for my parents’ work ethic, their dedication to our family and communities. My husband, Antonio ‘AJ’ Jordan, and I hope to pass along the same morals and values to our two children,” Lorie said. They have one daughter, Maison, who is 8 years old, and one son, Liam, who is 5 years old.
“As an attorney and small business owner, who is also raising a family here, I celebrate the policies and programs that our public officials have implemented to improve Arkansas as a whole,” Mason Jordan said. “If elected, I, too, would be an advocate for positive progress within such programs and would be eager to hear from the public regarding issues they want those in public office to improve. I am proud of the progress our communities have made, and I hope to have the opportunity to do my part in continuing Arkansas’ positive progression.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.