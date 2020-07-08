Conway Corp has announced the promotion of Henry Mason to Assistant Manager, Electric Distribution System. The promotion is in anticipation of him moving to manager following the retirement of Electric Distribution System Manager Jim Moore. Moore became manager April 1, 2013 and has announced he will retire on Dec. 31, 2020.
Mason will assist Moore for the next six months in directing and coordinating activities concerned with the operation of the electric department, including assigning manpower, materials and equipment as appropriate during emergency situations.
“Henry is respected by his fellow employees in the electric department and companywide,” Chief Operating Officer Greg Dell said. “His professional life has been dedicated to the company and the community and he will do a great job in this new leadership role.”
Mason celebrates 40 years of service with the company this year. He began his career with Conway Corp in 1980 as a groundman and earned multiple promotions before being named Senior Foreman in 2015, the role he held until his promotion to Assistant Manager.
