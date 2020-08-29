Jennifer Massey was born and raised in North Little Rock, Arkansas. In 1994, she moved to Denver, Colorado, but moved back to Arkansas in 2008, where she made her home in Mayflower.
Massey is a registered respiratory therapist at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, but she is also the treasurer and public information officer for a nonprofit, Paws and Whiskers Association. She is the treasurer and active in the Mayflower Area Chamber of Commerce, where she helped plan the 2019 4th of July festival.
Massey has an associate’s degree in occupational therapy, a Bachelor of Science degree in respiratory therapy and graduated with honors, and she is currently in the process of obtaining a master’s degree in public administration with an emphasis on government and policy “so that I can better serve the people I represent in my ward,” Massey said.
“I have been a council member in Mayflower, Ward 1, position 2 for the past two years and have kept my promise of not voting to increase water or sewer rates,” she said. “I have brought several ordinances in front of the council including one to have Faulkner County courts perform an audit on collected court costs, fees, and fines.
“I have also been working on an Advertising and Promotion commission to help support the economic growth of Mayflower.
I would like to continue to help the citizens of Mayflower and help our city grow in a healthy, respective way so that our town can have the funds to match 80/20 grants to build better parks, safer communities and help our schools grow and become more competitive in todays technological world.”
