Vilonia School District (VSD) board member Steve Austin received the Master Board Member award earlier this month for training he completed with the Arkansas School Boards Association (ASBA), VSD announced on its website. Austin participated in an Individual Member Development Program from the ASBA and has completed over 50 hours of total ASBA training.
"Thank you, Mr. Austin, for your dedication to our schools," VSD's announcement read.
