The Faulkner County Master Gardeners celebrated the return of its annual plant sale Saturday at the Conway Expo Center following two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to the doors opening at 8 a.m., Mayor Bart Castleberry, other elected officials and local candidates joined the master gardeners for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The sale, which was from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, featured around 7,000 plants including native plants, perennial flowers, annual flowers, vegetables and herbs, houseplants, hanging baskets and mixed porch-ready planters, trees and shrubs, hostas, daylilies, and caladiums.
FCMG were on hand at the sale to answer any questions and offer advice.
“All proceeds support college scholarships and horticultural education and beautification projects in Faulkner County,” event organizers said.
For more information about the Faulkner County Master Gardeners program, follow the group on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/uaex.faulknermg or call 501-329-8344.
